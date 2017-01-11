Bill seeks to rehab aging Nebraska bridges

62 projects and 22 counties with dilapidated bridges have been approved for funding under The Transportation Innovation Act (LB960) including Madison County, Nebraska.

"We submitted two projects and one of the projects was three bridges on the Stanton County line," Madison County Commissioner, Dick Johnson says, "which was approved for funding with the county bridge match program."

LB960 covers 55-percent of a county's project repair cost, up to $150,000 per bridge, and by working with other counties (Stanton) it could potentially save money.

Johnson says the cost of the materials will be covered by the state while the county will match by putting in culverts.

The bill, which is good for six years, states that bridges must be at least 20 feet long and not be located on a minimum maintenance road. However, the bridges themselves have to be built in two years, according to Johnson who expects to have the bridges completed quickly.

"We'll get the agreements in the next month or two from the Department of Roads and that's when the clock will start ticking. expect all three to be built this year."

Out of the 35 bridges in Madison, 33 qualify for repairs. In Nebraska alone, 40-percent of the 11,000 county bridges are at least 50 years old.