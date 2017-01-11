Man whose Facebook post triggered Ponca, NE raid speaks out

A home in Ponca, Nebraska was raided by law officials Monday after what appeared to be an explosive device was posted on Facebook.



The man whose post triggered the raid spoke out about the incident.



According to Rydell Laird, 2017 started with an innocent post on social media.



"The intention was for me to make a slam fire 12 gauge shotgun that's perfectly legal that I'd seen on Youtube and I posted it saying 'This is my New Year's Resolution'." said Rydell Laird.



But it has since turned the town of Ponca upside down.



The Ponca Police Department and Dixon County Sheriff's Office received an anonymous tip that the post contained a possible explosive.



They obtained a search warrant on Monday and raided the residence at 118 East Third Street later that day.



The investigation is ongoing.



Laird isn't pleased with how the situation has been handled.



"Why couldn't they come over and do...a courtesy check on me? And, you know, 'we noticed there's something going on on your Facebook. Could you tell us what you're thinking, what's going on? Can we look around?'" said Laird.



He says he would change one thing to possibly prevent the incident.



"Probably not post such a vague description of what my New Year's Resolution was." said Laird.



The Ponca Police Department and Dixon County Sheriff's Office but they did not comment as it is an ongoing investigation.



No charges have been filed.