Semi driver charged following collision with freight train

Posted:

Plymouth County, Iowa, deputies have charged the driver of a semi involved in a collision with a freight train.

66-year old Douglas Dickson, of Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, is charged with failure to stop at a railroad crossing.

The accident happened one mile north of Remsen, on Friday, January 6th.

The semi was southbound on County Road L14 when it ran into the side of the westbound train.

Firefighters from Remsen and Le Mars helped get Dickson out of the mangled vehicle. He was then taken to Floyd Valley Hospital in Le Mars with a broken leg then transferred to Mercy Medical Center for treatment.

