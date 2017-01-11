Siouxland schools vote against NSAA classification proposal

Siouxland school districts are pushing back against proposed enrollment adjustments in high school sports. Representatives of schools in District Three of the Nebraska School Activities Association overwhelmingly declined Wednesday to support the proposed rule changes.

The proposal could force sports programs that achieve a certain level of success over a four-year period to move up a level of NSAA classification. Only 12 of the 60 voting members supported the proposal.

District Three rejected the classification proposal at their last meeting as well, as did two other of the six districts. If the proposal were to gain the support of at least four districts, it would then move on to a vote in the General Assembly this coming March. Even if it fails again, many in attendance said they expect the issue to come up again in the future.