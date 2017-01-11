Hawkeyes and Huskers make changes on football staffs

New Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz is apparently getting some say on who will be coaching under him.

Several reports say that Hawkeyes special teams coordinator and running backs coach Chris White and wide receivers coach Bobby Kennedy won't be back.

White and Kennedy are the only Iowa coaches not scheduled to be on the road when the recruiting dead period ends Wednesday night.

Both have just finished their fourth seasons with the Hawkeyes, who were tenth in the Big Ten in scoring last season.

******

Nebraska coach Mike Riley has fired defensive coordinator Mark Banker, whose unit underperformed in some of the Cornhuskers' most important games.

Riley also announced Wednesday that defensive backs coach Brian Stewart and director of player personnel Ryan Gunderson are leaving the program to pursue other opportunities.

Banker coached with Riley for 20 years, including 14 years at Oregon State and the last two at Nebraska.

Riley in a statement thanked Banker for his work and contributions to the program and said he would conduct a national search for a new defensive coordinator.

The Huskers lost four of their last six games, including 40-10 to Iowa and 38-24 to Tennessee in the Music City Bowl. The Huskers tackled poorly while giving up 521 yards to Tennessee.