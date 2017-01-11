First Lady Michelle Obama appears on "The Tonight Show" Wednesda - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

First Lady Michelle Obama appears on "The Tonight Show" Wednesday night

Posted:

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” welcomes back Michelle Obama on Wednesday, Jan. 11 for her final talk show appearance as sitting First Lady of the United States. The visit will mark her third appearance as a guest.  

The First Lady’s previous visits have treated viewers to fun must-see TV moments.  For her first appearance on Feb. 20, 2014, Mrs. Obama participated in the fan-favorite “Ew!” sketch with Fallon and guest Will Ferrell, and during her second appearance on April 2, 2015, Mrs. Obama showed off her dancing skills with Fallon in a presentation of the “Evolution Of Mom Dancing.”

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.