First Lady Michelle Obama appears on "The Tonight Show" Wednesday night

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” welcomes back Michelle Obama on Wednesday, Jan. 11 for her final talk show appearance as sitting First Lady of the United States. The visit will mark her third appearance as a guest.

The First Lady’s previous visits have treated viewers to fun must-see TV moments. For her first appearance on Feb. 20, 2014, Mrs. Obama participated in the fan-favorite “Ew!” sketch with Fallon and guest Will Ferrell, and during her second appearance on April 2, 2015, Mrs. Obama showed off her dancing skills with Fallon in a presentation of the “Evolution Of Mom Dancing.”