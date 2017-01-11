Sioux Center approves plan for new $25-million wastewater plant

There's an update to a multimillion dollar project in northwest Iowa we shared with you in September.

The project is near the current plant, which is just east of town.

The city's sanitary sewer system collects and treats wastewater produced by more than 2,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Sioux Center's wastewater treatment facility is 40 years old.

Along with dealing with an aging plant, the city also has to meet more stringent standards set by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

"Ammonia levels and there will be some phosphate level things in the future that we'll need to deal with," said Murray Hulstein, utilities manager for the city of Sioux Center. "But ammonia is the immediate stringent one we have to deal with."

The standards need to be met by 2020.

The city decided a new facility would be the best option, and will cost about $25-million.

On Wednesday, the engineering firm that's working on the plant's design told leaders how the new plant will treat wastewater to meet the guidelines.

At that same meeting, council members approved a facility plan that details how wastewater will be treated.

"So, what the city of Sioux Center is looking at is to redo their main pumping station, which is now down deep in the ground and has flooded three or four times, maybe more often in the last few years," said Bolton & Menk principal environmental engineer, Kristopher Swanson.

Another change will be in the biological processes that they're using.

"Right now they have what's called a fixed film process where the bacteria grow on media, plastic media in this case or rock media in some cases," said Swanson. "We're actually going to use a suspended growth where the bacteria is growing in the wastewater and the wastewater sits in basins. In this manner, we can control what bacteria actually grow and treat for more things."

The new plant will be built to the west of the existing facility, and will use some of the existing buildings.

Now that the facility plan has been approved, it will go to the DNR.

With the new plant, city leaders say industries will pay about 25 percent toward the project.

They say early estimates show that residential and commercial customers could see their wastewater bills double.

The city will seek to issue bonds to pay for the project.