Neighborhood Network offers family fun night

A coalition of neighborhood groups, in Sioux City, is providing the opportunity for community members to have their say.

It's called the Neighborhood Network. The group held a family fun night at the Long Lines Family Rec Center, Wednesday night.

The network helps residents become better informed, as well as, an opportunity to take part in important decisions regarding their community. Organizers say Wednesday night's festivities were an opportunity to grow the city and citizen relationship. "We also want to build relationships between our neighbors and neighborhood groups and our police officers, our firefighters, our sheriffs. Those kind of people that offer services in the community," said Neighborhood Network president, Rick Arnold.

Sioux City Metros hockey players, and members of the Sioux City Bandits, were there to have fun with kids and sign autographs.