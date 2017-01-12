Sioux City man sentenced to 15 months in jail for role in August - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City man sentenced to 15 months in jail for role in August assault, manhunt in South Sioux City

By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
DAKOTA CITY, NE (KTIV) -

A Sioux City man was sentenced to 15 months in jail for his role in a late August assault and manhunt in South Sioux City, Neb.

Thirty-five year old Kraig Beltz  pleaded guilty to Terroristic Threats. As part of the agreement, charges of Second Degree Assault and Disturbing the Peace were dropped. 

During his sentencing Tuesday in Dakota County District Court, Beltz was also sentenced to nine months of post release supervision. He is being credited with 137 days previously served. 

According to police on Aug. 25, Beltz assaulted a man with a hammer while brandishing a firearm along campgrounds near the Missouri River in Dakota County, Neb.

Beltz fled the area, leaving the gun and a bag of ammunition in a field near Covington Links Golf Course in South Sioux City, Neb. 

The following day Beltz returned to the golf course asking about the backpack, when authorities were called and a manhunt began.

A K-9 unit, drones and helicopters were used in the search, which ended with his arrest later that night. 

