Light snow moves east in Siouxland

The snow that moved through Siouxland last night is exiting off to the east but we're still looking at another wintry day.



We will see the return of some sunshine Thursday but temperatures will be staying much below average once again.



Highs will be topping out teens to 20s around Siouxland brisk NW winds staying with us throughout the day.



This will keep wind chills near or sub-zero throughout the day so make sure you stay bundled. Clouds will be back on the increase tonight as another impulse of moisture rides along this frontal boundary to our west.



This will bring light snow back to the viewing area Friday with accumulations around an 1" or less possible.



Temperatures will be even colder as well with temperatures only rebounding into the teens to near 20° with wind chills near 20 below possible, especially across NE Siouxland.



Highs pressure will briefly build in for the weekend giving us more sun but will quickly move east allowing southerly flow to take back over.



This will allow temps to warm back towards average through Sunday with highs near 32°.



As we head into Sunday night we turn our attention to a stronger, bigger system that does look to bring a combination of snow and a mixed bag of precip. back to Siouxland.



There is the potential for accumulating snow but also some ice so please continue to monitor the latest forecasts as we track this winter storm.

Stay tuned to Storm Team 4 for updates as we track this upcoming weather.



---Meteorologist T.J. Springer