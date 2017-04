For some of us, snowy days are good times to stay warm inside.



But for animals like polar bears and seals at the Oregon Zoo, there's no better time to be outside.



Even the elephants enjoyed romping through the snow and it looks like they also loved jumping into the frigid water.

In case you're wondering if this was a PR stunt pulled off by zoo officials, nope.



The zoo was closed Wednesday and this video was captured by a photographer who had to use skis to get there.



So you might say what we just saw was a peek into the secret lives of zoo animals.