Senate takes first steps overnight to repeal ACA

(NBC News) -

After over seven hours of amendment votes, the Senate has passed a budget mechanism that will allow congressional republicans to repeal the Affordable Care Act with a simple majority.

The measure, which passed just before 1:30 Thursday morning 51-to-48, now goes to the House.

This measure is just the first step towards the repeal of Obamacare, a process that will likely take weeks, if not months.

The night, which was mostly uneventful, ended with a bit of scripted drama by Senate democrats, many of whom stood and stated why they were voting against the measure...

A move that was shut down every time by Republican Senator Cory Gardner of Colorado, who was presiding over the senate for the vote.

Only one republican voted no, Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky. 

Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein of California did not vote.

