Sioux City police seek help identifying stabbing suspects

This surveillance camera image shows two of the suspects police are trying to find in a stabbing Dec. 18th at Century Apartments This surveillance camera image shows two of the suspects police are trying to find in a stabbing Dec. 18th at Century Apartments
Sioux City police are asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects involved in the stabbing of a man inside his apartment last month.

Thursday morning, the department released an image from a surveillance camera of two of the suspects. Police say at about 3:00 a.m. on December 18th, they hid in a laundry room of the Century Apartments at 441 West 3rd Street, waiting for the victim to come to his room. Police say the females confronted the 56-year old man in his apartment and demanded property from him. One of the females had a knife.

When the man tried to flee, he was stabbed several times. The two females and a third suspect, a male, then fled the building.

The victim was treated at a local hospital and released. He told police at the time he had hired a female escort and called for her to return, at which time he was assaulted.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Sioux City police.

