Major winter storm becoming more likely for Martin Luther King Day

A potentially crippling winter storm is beginning to take shape and now it does have it's eyes on Siouxland. This storm system is set to move out of the Four Corners area in the southwest into the southern plains Saturday into Sunday. The actual track of the center of the storm, as usual, is what could change in the coming days, but for now appears to be tracking through Kansas into the northern Plains. With the track currently, it looks like Siouxland will be on the colder side of the system but the precipitation doesn't look like it will be all snow.

As warmer air surges up from the Gulf of Mexico, it will ride up over the shallow layer of colder air close to the surface which will change the snow over to a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. We could even see the precipitation change over to mainly freezing rain SE of Sioux City which could lead to treacherous travel Monday and Tuesday. As it stands today, we'll see moisture begin to overspread the Upper Midwest Sunday night with the primary form of precipitation being snow. Warmer air looks to then work into the viewing area during the day Monday changing the snow to a wintry mix. Colder air will then wrap back around the low pressure center Monday night changing to icy mix potentially back to snow.

Currently, moderate snow accumulations are possible across a good chunk of the region, especially the further NW you go. The further to the SE you travel, the greater the the potential for more ice accrual rather than snow. The possibility exists for ice accumulations to range anywhere from .25” to over .75” on the most intense computer model runs.

Ice accumulations over 1” will lead to widespread tree and power line damage around the area. This could cause power outages for thousands that could last several days. Roads will not be able to be pre-treated, therefore, leading to impossible travel for a couple of days until it melts off.

Air temps look to stay mainly below or freezing but even if they do, road and ground temps are likely to be below 32 meaning icing will still be possible. It’s something we’ll be watching closely so please stay tuned for updates as we continue to track this winter storm.