Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds defends $128-million in budget cuts in current fiscal year

On Tuesday, Iowa Governor Terry Branstad laid out his two-year budget plan, which includes more than $100-million in cuts to cope with a big shortfall in the current fiscal year's budget.

Lieutenant Governor Kim Reynolds is defending those cuts. And, though they were "difficult", Reynolds says they pave the way for a stable future for the state.

Reynolds insists Iowans have to put the proposed cuts into context. "It's a $7.2-billion budget," said Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds, (R) Iowa. "That was the budget for fiscal year 2017, give or take a little bit. So, it's about $128-million dollars that we've had to deappropriate from fiscal year 2017."

That's better, Reynolds says, than across-the-board cuts done by the Culver administration in 2009. "We really felt like by making the tough decisions now, it really does put us in a better position in 2018 and 2019," said Reynolds.

Notably exempt from the cuts are Medicaid, property tax credits and K-12 education. But, not the state's colleges and universities. "Higher education was not exempt," said Matt Breen. "Tell me how that squares with the the governor's call for 70 percent of Iowans, in the workforce, to complete some form of post-secondary training or education by 2025?" "We're still going to work on that," said Reynolds. "And, what we're doing is making sure our students are better prepared, for instance, when they leave high school so we're not seeing the remediation that we're seeing right now."

Going forward, Reynolds insists there is money to help students from kindergarten, to college graduation. "When you put K-12, and higher education, together, with the two percent that we projected for each year, that's almost 50 percent of the new revenue going forward that we're designating to education," said Reynolds. "And, I think, that's an indication that it's still a priority of ours."

Lawmakers still have to sign off on the proposed cuts. "Do you anticipate any objection from lawmakers, and maybe having to tweak those cuts a little bit? asked Breen. "These are two separate branches of government, so they have an opportunity-- if they have a better way, or a different idea of implementing those reductions-- we'll continue working with the legislature to see if we can accomplish that," said Reynolds.

With less than six months left in the fiscal year, Reynolds warned the longer lawmakers wait to approve the governor's recommendations the harder the job will be.

Reynolds will become Iowa's next governor after the U.S. Senate approves his nomination as U.S. Ambassador to China. And, she says she supports Terry Branstad's call for a ban on texting while driving, collective bargaining reform, and restrictions on state funding for organizations that provide abortions.