2017 Sevareid Awards - Web Site Entry - KTIV

During the Rio Olympics, the first female Sioux City-native, Shelby Houlihan, qualifies for the U.S. Olympic track team to run the Women's 5000m.

Houlihan graduated from East High, Arizona State University and she currently lives in Portland Oregon, but her parents and family still live in Sioux City.

Sioux City and Siouxland made a video wishing Shelby Good Luck! We asked the community to contribute their well wishes.

The community hosted several watch parties to cheer her on.

Shelby ended up finishing 11th with a time of 15:08:89.