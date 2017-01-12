2017 Sevareid Awards - Web Site Entry - KTIV - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

2017 Sevareid Awards - Web Site Entry - KTIV

Posted:

2017 Sevareid Awards - Web Site Entry - KTIV

During the Rio Olympics, the first female Sioux City-native, Shelby Houlihan, qualifies for the U.S. Olympic track team to run the Women's 5000m. 

Houlihan graduated from East High, Arizona State University and she currently lives in Portland Oregon, but her parents and family still live in Sioux City. 

Sioux City and Siouxland made a video wishing Shelby Good Luck! We asked the community to contribute their well wishes. 

The community hosted several watch parties to cheer her on.  

Shelby ended up finishing 11th with a time of 15:08:89. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.