Driver injured after falling off tanker while delivering to Big Ox Energy

Posted:
By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV) -

Paramedics were called out to Big Ox Energy today after a driver fell off his tanker while making a delivery. 

Big Ox Energy's Kevin Bradley said the accident happened shortly after 1 this afternoon.    

According to Bradley, the driver was not an employee of Big Ox and was transported to a local hospital. 

The person's injuries are unknown. 

Bradley said the accident occurred as OSHA was at the plant today investigating previous incidents. 

On January 8 two Big Ox employees were transported to the hospital following an accident.

One of those employees suffered a chemical burn. 

