Driver injured after falling off tanker while delivering to Big Ox Energy

Paramedics were called out to Big Ox Energy today after a driver fell off his tanker while making a delivery.



Big Ox Energy's Kevin Bradley said the accident happened shortly after 1 this afternoon.



According to Bradley, the driver was not an employee of Big Ox and was transported to a local hospital.



The person's injuries are unknown.



Bradley said the accident occurred as OSHA was at the plant today investigating previous incidents.



On January 8 two Big Ox employees were transported to the hospital following an accident.



One of those employees suffered a chemical burn.