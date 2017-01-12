Driver injured after falling off tanker while delivering to Big Ox Energy

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV) -
Paramedics were called out to Big Ox Energy today after a driver fell off his tanker while making a delivery.
Big Ox Energy's Kevin Bradley said the accident happened shortly after 1 this afternoon.
According to Bradley, the driver was not an employee of Big Ox and was transported to a local hospital.
The person's injuries are unknown.
Bradley said the accident occurred as OSHA was at the plant today investigating previous incidents.
On January 8 two Big Ox employees were transported to the hospital following an accident.
One of those employees suffered a chemical burn.