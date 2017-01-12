New Iowa girls high school basketball rankings - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

New Iowa girls high school basketball rankings

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union

Class 1A
    School     Record     LW
1     Springville     11-1     1
2     Turkey Valley     11-1     2
3     Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton     11-0     3
4     Glidden-Ralston     9-1     8
5     Burlington Notre Dame     10-2     9
6     Kee     6-3     5
7     Marquette Catholic     11-2     6
8     Newell-Fonda     8-3     7
9     Kingsley-Pierson     11-0     13
10     Easton Valley     9-3     12
11     Sidney     11-0     14
12     Lynnville-Sully     12-0     15
13     Janesville     11-0     NR
14     Colo-Nesco     10-2     4
15     AGWSR     8-3     10
Dropped Out: Grand View Christian (11)

Class 2A
    School     Record     LW
1     Iowa City Regina     11-0     1
2     Treynor     11-0     2
3     Western Christian     10-1     3
4     Central Decatur     11-0     4
5     Mount Ayr     11-0     5
6     North Linn     13-0     7
7     Van Meter     10-1     10
8     Pella Christian     7-4     8
9     Rockford     11-0     10
10     Cascade     9-1     11
11     Panorama     10-1     6
12     West Lyon     11-1     15
13     Logan-Magnolia     10-1     NR
14     Bellevue     10-3     14
15     North Union     11-0     NR
Dropped Out: IKM-Manning (12), Mediapolis (13)

Class 3A
    School     Record     LW
1     Pocahontas Area     11-0     1
2     Sioux Center     11-0     2
3     Cherokee     11-0     4
4     Crestwood     8-0     6
5     Center Point-Urbana     10-2     5
6     Clear Lake     10-1     7
7     Union     9-1     3
8     West Marshall     11-0     9
9     Davenport Assumption     7-5     8
10     Algona     10-1     11
11     Mount Vernon     7-4     12
12     Shenandoah     10-2     10
13     Humboldt     7-2     13
14     Kuemper Catholic     8-2     14
15     Mid-Prairie     8-3     NR
Dropped Out: Central Lee (15)

Class 4A
    School     Record     LW
1     Pella     9-1     1
2     Marion     11-1     2
3     Nevada     9-1     3
4     Grinnell     9-2     4
5     Lewis Central     11-1     5
6     North Scott     8-3     6
7     Cedar Rapids Xavier     7-5     7
8     Ballard     7-3     8
9     Dallas Center-Grimes     7-5     9
10     Western Dubuque     9-1     11
11     Waverly-Shell Rock     8-4     NR
12     Boone     9-3     10
13     Carlisle     8-3     13
14     Fairfield     8-3     NR
15     LeMars     6-3     14
Dropped Out: Keokuk (12), Sergeant Bluff-Luton (15)

Class 5A
    School     Record      LW
1     Indianola     10-0     1
2     Iowa City High     12-0     2
3     Iowa City West     10-1     3
4     Davenport North     8-2     4
5     Cedar Falls     8-1     5
6     West Des Moines Valley     11-2     7
7     Waukee     8-2     6
8     Ames     8-3     8
9     Johnston     10-2     10
10     Dowling Catholic     9-2     9
11     Pleasant Valley     10-2     13
12     Ankeny Centennial     8-4     14
13     Linn-Mar     9-3     12
14     Southeast Polk     7-4     11
15     Bettendorf     8-2     15
Dropped Out: none

