See the new Iowa girls high school basketball rankings compiled by the IGHSAU.
Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
Class 1A
School Record LW
1 Springville 11-1 1
2 Turkey Valley 11-1 2
3 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 11-0 3
4 Glidden-Ralston 9-1 8
5 Burlington Notre Dame 10-2 9
6 Kee 6-3 5
7 Marquette Catholic 11-2 6
8 Newell-Fonda 8-3 7
9 Kingsley-Pierson 11-0 13
10 Easton Valley 9-3 12
11 Sidney 11-0 14
12 Lynnville-Sully 12-0 15
13 Janesville 11-0 NR
14 Colo-Nesco 10-2 4
15 AGWSR 8-3 10
Dropped Out: Grand View Christian (11)
Class 2A
School Record LW
1 Iowa City Regina 11-0 1
2 Treynor 11-0 2
3 Western Christian 10-1 3
4 Central Decatur 11-0 4
5 Mount Ayr 11-0 5
6 North Linn 13-0 7
7 Van Meter 10-1 10
8 Pella Christian 7-4 8
9 Rockford 11-0 10
10 Cascade 9-1 11
11 Panorama 10-1 6
12 West Lyon 11-1 15
13 Logan-Magnolia 10-1 NR
14 Bellevue 10-3 14
15 North Union 11-0 NR
Dropped Out: IKM-Manning (12), Mediapolis (13)
Class 3A
School Record LW
1 Pocahontas Area 11-0 1
2 Sioux Center 11-0 2
3 Cherokee 11-0 4
4 Crestwood 8-0 6
5 Center Point-Urbana 10-2 5
6 Clear Lake 10-1 7
7 Union 9-1 3
8 West Marshall 11-0 9
9 Davenport Assumption 7-5 8
10 Algona 10-1 11
11 Mount Vernon 7-4 12
12 Shenandoah 10-2 10
13 Humboldt 7-2 13
14 Kuemper Catholic 8-2 14
15 Mid-Prairie 8-3 NR
Dropped Out: Central Lee (15)
Class 4A
School Record LW
1 Pella 9-1 1
2 Marion 11-1 2
3 Nevada 9-1 3
4 Grinnell 9-2 4
5 Lewis Central 11-1 5
6 North Scott 8-3 6
7 Cedar Rapids Xavier 7-5 7
8 Ballard 7-3 8
9 Dallas Center-Grimes 7-5 9
10 Western Dubuque 9-1 11
11 Waverly-Shell Rock 8-4 NR
12 Boone 9-3 10
13 Carlisle 8-3 13
14 Fairfield 8-3 NR
15 LeMars 6-3 14
Dropped Out: Keokuk (12), Sergeant Bluff-Luton (15)
Class 5A
School Record LW
1 Indianola 10-0 1
2 Iowa City High 12-0 2
3 Iowa City West 10-1 3
4 Davenport North 8-2 4
5 Cedar Falls 8-1 5
6 West Des Moines Valley 11-2 7
7 Waukee 8-2 6
8 Ames 8-3 8
9 Johnston 10-2 10
10 Dowling Catholic 9-2 9
11 Pleasant Valley 10-2 13
12 Ankeny Centennial 8-4 14
13 Linn-Mar 9-3 12
14 Southeast Polk 7-4 11
15 Bettendorf 8-2 15
Dropped Out: none