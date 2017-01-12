Sioux City fighters headline King of the Cage event

Former Sioux City North wrestler Blaze Gill will fight at the King of the Cage event on Saturday.

MMA action returns to Siouxland on Saturday night with the King of the Cage. The event is dubbed 'Most Wanted' and features several Sioux City natives.

Sioux City North grad Blaze Gill will fight at 155 pounds. As a junior at North in 2007, Gill went 49-2 and finished second in the state. Gill won a $50,000 contract with King of the Cage by winning a tournament in Las Vegas.

Also, 20-year-old West grad Drako Rodriguez will fight for the 135-pound Amateur title. So there will be plenty of Siouxland muscle in the cage.

"A lot of the wrestling background does lead completely right into what we're doing," said Gill. "A lot of the hard work, some of the drills, that sort of stuff. But your boxing, your kicking, your jujitsu, all that plays a major factor in what you're doing inside the ring."

"Yeah it's a ton of work but for some reason I'm getting really used to it now," said Rodriguez. "I feel like, really familiar with it for some reason. Like I was destined to do this."

Sioux City East grad Kyle Angerman also makes his pro debut. There are 10 fights on Saturday. Doors open at WinnaVegas at 4:30 and the fights start at 6 o'clock near Sloan, Iowa.