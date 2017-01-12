Siouxland Paramedics moves into new location

Siouxland Paramedics officially opened its new building on Thursday.

This is the first time in the history of Siouxland Paramedics where it actually own its own building. The new offices are on Dace Avenue in the old Wintronics building. They bought it, gutted it, and made it home.

They kicked off the new purchase with tours to local residents.

It has a full kitchen, and great room, with expanded sleeping quarters for those long shifts. There are also showers, as well as, plenty of office space. It comes complete with a dispensing machine to keep vehicles stocked with the appropriate drugs.

The new building is smaller than the previous building on 7th Street, but officials say its more practical.

"It allows us easy access to Morningside without having to worry about the railroad tracks, it also allows us spectacular access to the interstate, it will allow us to go north, south, whichever direction we want with ease," said Jim Haden, Command Officer, Siouxland Paramedics.

Siouxland Paramedics answers 11,000 calls a year. They are the sole 9-1-1 ambulance provider for Sioux City, North Sioux City and Western Plymouth County.