High school students help Liberty Elementary kids organize their own student council

It's never too early to start learning about government.

Liberty Elementary School is looking to establish its own student council. To help them, members of the West High School Student Council came and spoke to them about getting involved in this organization.

Teachers at Liberty Elementary are especially excited for this to start rolling and are thrilled that their students want to learn from those who are already involved. "We like to do a lot of collaboration with our feeder school, which is West High, and our students get really excited to see some of the older students setting and leading the way for them and modeling what a leader looks like," said Betsy Flowers, Teacher.

Not only are the teachers and students at Liberty excited about starting a student council, one student from West High wants to make sure they learn one thing. "I think the main thing is leadership I can tell that some of them are shy when I talked to them, but we want them to know that they can do this in high school that this is something that's amazing," said Payton Beaumier, Student Council Vice President. "And, if they start now and we just teach them about leadership just imagine when they get to high school they're going to be so outgoing and be able to plan everything and they'll be amazing."

Liberty students plan on getting their student council going so they can get involved with their classmates.