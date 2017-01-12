PHOTOS: Ice storm moving out of Siouxland tonight

Click here to see if your local school, business or event is on today's list.

Click here to see if your local school, business or event is on today's list.

KTIV is proud to announce our full featured weather app for Android or iOS devices.

KTIV is proud to announce our full featured weather app for Android or iOS devices.

Slick conditions continue across much of Siouxland although temperatures that have gotten to freezing or just above have helped ease the ice a little bit for some of us.

The rain, freezing, rain, sleet, and light snow will continue through midnight or so before coming to an end shortly after that.

Temperatures will be falling into the 20s so we'll want to stay alert for the potential of some roads and sidewalks refreezing.

You'll still want to give yourself a little extra time Tuesday morning, but overall, Tuesday will be a better day as we'll be dry and as we break into a little sunshine a lot of our highs will be right around 32 degrees.

Nice warming is then expected to take place for us as highs will be getting into the 40s starting on Wednesday and lasting into the weekend.

From Friday night and into the weekend, we can't rule out some slight chances of light rain showers with maybe a little light snow mixed in at times.

See closings and delays here.

Stay tuned to Storm Team 4 for as Chief Meteorologist Ron Demers, Meteorologist T.J. Springer and Meteorologist Jaret Lansford continue to monitor the winter weather.

Facebook LIVE at 10:05 a.m. on January 16, 2017