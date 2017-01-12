Some light snow for Siouxland possible Friday morning

After waking up to some small snow accumulations this morning (.8" in Sioux City), the rest of the day stayed cool with highs in the 20s for most of us.

Our next round of light snow moves in Friday morning and again amounts are going to be very light with under an inch likely and most of us probably only seeing less than half an inch.

It's looking like central and northern Siouxland will have the best chance of seeing any accumulations with less in the southern parts of our viewing area.

Saturday is looking like a quiet day and we'll warm up a little better with highs going into the upper 20s.

Big changes could come from Sunday into Monday as a storm system moves into the Midwest with freezing rain, sleet, and snow possible for Siouxland.

The details on that can be found in our story A Winter Storm Watch for much of Siouxland Sunday into Monday on ktiv.com.