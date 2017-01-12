"Movember" fundraiser donates to June E. Nylen Cancer Center

Members of the the Sioux City Firefighters Union came together today in honor of their fundraising efforts during "Movember."

This is the second year they've done this within their station.

Firefighters raised $1,000 by growing out their mustaches during the month of November.

The money raised was donated to the June E. Nylen Cancer Center.

November is an effort to encourage men to be aware of family history of cancer, and to adopt a healthier lifestyle.

"Movember is to me is especially important um there are a lot of men on the firefighters of the firefighters, women too participated in this event, but I love that they bring men's health to the forefront," said executive director, Karen Van De Steeg.

Many of the firefighters have taken action in their own health.

They've gotten creative when growing out their mustaches by competing to see who has the best, and worst, mustaches.

"These guys got really creative with things we got a lot of great pictures and they do a lot of posing and different things with your pictures to really sell them out a bit and it was a good time," said firefighter, Josh McClure.

The firefighters will continue raising money towards the cause by participating in 'Movember' later this year.



