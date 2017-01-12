Tourism numbers rise in the Iowa Great Lakes

Tourism is on the rise in the Iowa Great Lakes.

Rebecca Peters of the Okoboji Tourism Committee says numbers continued to increase over the past five years in both the number of people coming to the lakes, as well as revenues derived from hotel/motel taxes. "Over the past five years we've seen an increase in generated revenues through tourism-generated fields, and we also have seen an increase in the last five years in local tax revenues, so that's been pretty exciting," Peters said. "We've also seen an increase in hotel/motel tax revenues over the past five years. So we know that more people are coming to the area, we know that they're spending more money when them come to the area and we know that benefits us locally."

In fact, Peters says based on data from 2015, the latest year for which statistics are available, for every one dollar invested in the Okoboji Tourism Committee, Dickinson county saw a return of over $500 in economic impact.