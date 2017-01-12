Gov. Ricketts proposes property & income tax reform during Norfo - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Gov. Ricketts proposes property & income tax reform during Norfolk visit

By Tiffany Lane, Multimedia Journalist
NORFOLK, NE (KTIV) -

With a $900-million deficit, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts used his "State of the State" address to offer his plan to cope with the shortfall.

Afterward, he brought his plans to the people with a stop in Norfolk.

At the airport in Norfolk, Ricketts talked about making government work for the people. 

He believes that delivering tax relief to hardworking families will help grow the state.

"Exercising spending restraint now we will be able to set ourselves up for future tax relief for both the Agricultural Valuation Fairness Act and for the income tax relief as well," he said.

Thursday, Ricketts told folks, in Norfolk, about how property taxes on farmers, and ranchers, have increased by 137 percent between 2003 and 2013.

The Agricultural Valuation Fairness Act moves from a market-based system to an income potential system. 

"It's a much more fair system," said Ricketts. "It's much more standard among ag states like North Dakota, South Dakota, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas and will really tie that property tax valuation for ag land back to income potential."

Ricketts told residents that the change would start in 2019 to give taxing entities, and county assessors, time to prepare.

Reducing income taxes is also a key area of his budget proposal. 

He stresses that the only state around Nebraska that has a higher income tax is Iowa.  

"So, to grow our state, we've got to be competitive with our surrounding states. And that's why I've proposed to be able to take our top rate of 6.84 percent down a little each year, about a tenth of a percent as our budget allows."

Ricketts says if the state hits 3.5 percent growth they will take that down a year at a time.

He said it would be a number of years but they would be able to manage it within the budget, and become more competitive.

Ricketts urges lawmakers to take up this budget by the first week of February because there are less than six months left in this fiscal year. 

Ricketts will continue his tour Friday.

He'll stop in South Sioux City at the Cardinal Conference Center at 1:15. It will be open to the public.

