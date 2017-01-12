Sioux City man sentenced to 10 years in prison for third-degree sexual abuse

A judge has sentenced a Sioux City man to 10 years in prison for inappropriately touching a preteen girl over a five-year period.



38-year-old Bryan Barnhart pleaded guilty to third-degree sexual abuse.



Court documents say Barnhart babysat the girl from 2006 to 2011, starting when she was 5-years-old.



The girl told police Barnhart touched her inappropriately many times during that 5-year period.



Authorities say Barnhart admitted the allegations were true, and acknowledged sexually abusing other children.