Sioux City man sentenced to 10 years in prison for third-degree sexual abuse

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

A judge has sentenced a Sioux City man to 10 years in prison for inappropriately touching a preteen girl over a five-year period.

38-year-old Bryan Barnhart pleaded guilty to third-degree sexual abuse.

Court documents say Barnhart babysat the girl from 2006 to 2011, starting when she was 5-years-old.     

The girl told police Barnhart touched her inappropriately many times during that 5-year period.

Authorities say Barnhart admitted the allegations were true, and acknowledged sexually abusing other children.

