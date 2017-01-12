SUPPORT SIOUXLAND SOLDIERS: Military Ladies Night Out

A big show of support for women and the armed services. A military ladies night took place in Sioux City on Thursday night.

About 200 attended an evening of pampering at Country Celebrations.

A night to network with wives, mother and daughters of service members and more.

A show of solidarity organized by Support Siouxland Soldiers.

"It's just a fun night for these military ladies to let their hair down and have some fun," said Sarah Petersen of Support Siouxland Soldiers. "They've served and sacrificed themselves, whether they've served overseas or they've been on the home front serving, maybe taking care of the family while their soldier's deployed."

The gathering also attracted those currently serving and retired from service, including Kathy Kneifl from Sergeant Bluff, Iowa.

Her life includes motherhood and three decades in the military.

"It's been a good life they have treated me well."

She joined the Iowa Air National Guard in 1984.

First; an airmen with no stripes.

Then retirement; as a Master Sergeant with the 185th Refueling Wing, at the beginning of the year.

Three decades of determinate and sacrifice.

"You miss a lot of holidays. The birth of grand babies. It can be trials at times. But then time goes by quickly and you're back home again and life is good again."

Kneifl's military life started with a challenge at home; a single mother trying to raise her daughter Lessa.

"She would have deployments, be she on leave and she would be gone. So, without my grandparents my mom's 30-year career wouldn't go the way it did." said Lessa Chase.

The two kept their bond despite the distance, including tours of duties in far away lands and help during the floods of '93.

"I have been to the sand box twice. I have been to multiple countries," said Kneifl.

And, the highlight for this military mom? The F-16.

"That was probably the star moment. Flying in that baby is beyond everyone's dreams really."

Over the years, Kneifl's life soared with her family in the military and at home.

"I have three daughters and three grandchildren now. My husband has supported me from the get go."

During years of service the ups outweigh the downs.

"The unknowns at times. It made growing interesting to say the least. There aren't a lot of kids who can say they were raised by their hero's", said Chase.

One hero who represents all those who wear a uniform for America.

"Thank you to all of the other men and women who are sacrificing each and every day for us. It's a blessing and we appreciate it," said Chase.

Kathy Kneifl says her hero was her father. He also reached the rank of Master Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force.

For more information on Support Siouxland Soldier's click here.



