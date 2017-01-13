Hy-Vee recalls Palmer Candy trays - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Hy-Vee recalls Palmer Candy trays

Courtesy: Palmer Candy Company - 77232-23045 Holiday Treats 16.5 oz Courtesy: Palmer Candy Company - 77232-23045 Holiday Treats 16.5 oz

Hy-Vee is voluntarily recalling several candy trays after the Palmer Candy Company announced a recall to certain seasonal chocolate products.

The reason? A possible coating on the candy that contains Salmonella. 

The recall includes select products made between October 20th and December 9th of last year. 

The sell-by date range between January 26, 2017 and February 23, 2017. The sell-by date can be found at the top of the product label. 

The F-D-A says Palmer's recall is the result of potentially contaminated milk product used in the chocolate. 

The F-D-A says there is no reported illnesses associated with the products affected by the recall. 

The following items and their sizes are being recalled:

  • Chocolate Almond Bark, 4 oz.

  • Chocolate Almond Bark, 12 oz.

  • Chocolate Almond Pretzels, 4 oz.

  • Chocolate Almond Pretzels, 12 oz.

  • Crème De Menthe Almond Bark, 12 oz.

  • Dazzled Peanut Brittle, 12 oz.

  • Dazzled Peanut Brittle Tub, 8 oz.

  • Holiday Candy Tray, 10”, 16 oz.

  • Holiday Candy Tray, 12”, 32 oz.

  • Holiday Candy Tray, 16”, 48 oz.

  • Holiday Candy Tray, 18”, 64 oz.

  • Peppermint Bark, 4 oz.

  • Peppermint Bark, 12 oz.

  • Peppermint Bark Tub, 9 oz.

  • 9” Candy Tray, 16 oz.

  • 12” Candy Tray, 32 oz.

  • 16” Candy Tray, 48 oz.

  • 9” Cookie & Candy Tray, 16 oz.

  • 12” Cookie & Candy Tray, 32 oz.

  • 16” Cookie & Candy Tray, 48 oz.
     
