The National Institute of Health has issued new guidelines on peanut allergies. According to the N-I-H to stop your kids from getting severe peanut allergies -- you should actually start giving them small amounts before they're six months old.

For years, parents have been told to avoid feeding their infants and toddlers peanut-containing foods to help protect them from developing peanut allergy until at least three years old. Now, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease recommends most babies should have food with peanut in them by six months old.

"So there has been some recent studies and recent trials that have shown that when we introduce highly allegoric foods like peanuts into the diet early, as early as four to six months that can help prevent food allegories," said Sara Karpuk, Physicians Assistant Mercy Medical Internal Medicine.

According to the NIAID if your child is a high risk child -- which means a child that has a confirmed or suspected food allergy, eczema or family history -- the old recommendation was to wait until the child was three years old.

However, studies have shown the number of peanut allergy cases continues to rise.

With the new guidelines it's still recommended to administer peanut-containing foods early for high risk children but in a controlled manner.

"Those children that are high risk need to discuss this with their pediatrician first because they may need to have it introduced in a controlled setting or they may need to have allergy testing prior to introducing," said Karpuk, "But we really do have a goal to administer is sooner rather than later."

If your child is a low or no risk child, parents can give a dab of peanut butter or peanut-containing foods when the child is developmentally ready.

