Healthbeat 4: Eating a Mediterranean diet

By Michelle Schoening, Morning Anchor
Research is uncovering new benefits that may come along with a Mediterranean diet. Scientists at the university of Edinburgh say it appears linked to the preservation of brain health in older people.

The Mediterranean diet includes lots of plant-based foods - fruits, vegetables, grains, beans and olive oil and moderate amounts of seafood and wine.

It relies on herbs for flavor instead of salt.

Poultry and dairy is eaten sparingly, and red meat and sweets are avoided. Researchers found that people who ate this way retained more brain volume as they got older compared to those who didn't.

The study's leader said it adds to a growing body of research showing the protective effects of the Mediterranean diet against normal cognitive decline, dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

But the authors say more research is needed to confirm the link. This style of eating is also good for your heart, reduces bad cholesterol and is associated with a reduced incidence .

