Michelle Schoening joined KTIV as a multimedia journalist in December 2015 and made the move to morning anchor/reporter in July 2016.

Michelle grew up in Glenwood, Iowa and went to a small high school in Tabor, Iowa graduating with just 25 students. She is a proud alumna of Iowa State University graduated with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and International Studies. Go Cyclones!! While at Iowa State, Michelle was the general manager for the college news station, worked for Cyclones TV and interned at WOWT-TV in Omaha, Nebraska.

As a kid, Michelle would stand in front of the TV reiterating the latest weather update to her dad, showing him exactly where the storm was moving and if we would get any rain. As she progressed through high school, she discovered science wasn’t for her passion but found a love in writing.

Outside of work, Michelle enjoys spending time with friends and family; especially her dogs Rosco and Remi. She loves football and you can always find her watching the Cyclones or the Denver Broncos. She also loves to travel and try new things!

She’s excited to be a part of the KTIV family and is humbled by the kindness of the viewers. She is passionate to find the small-town stories and showcase what those communities can accomplish. If you have a story idea, shoot it her way at mschoening@ktiv.com.