Winter storm safety tips for your home, vehicle

People planning travel, when the winter storm moves into Siouxland, should be prepared.

They should stock a winter weather survival kit in their vehicle. The kit should include: water, snacks, a first aid kit, your prescriptions, blankets, warm clothes, basic toiletries, boots/mittens, flashlights, a battery operated radio, spare batteries, your phone/phone charger, a power pack, a battery operated clock, a tow rope/ jumper cables, and a shovel/salt/sand.

People, who plan hunker down during the approaching winter storm, need to be prepared.

Some major items that should be in you home include: water, non-perishable food, a first aid kit, your prescriptions, blankets, warm clothes, basic toiletries, a candle, matches, flashlights, a battery operated radio, spare batteries, your phone/phone charger, a power pack, a battery operated clock, and a shovel/salt.