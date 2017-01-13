Winter storm safety tips for your home, vehicle - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Winter storm safety tips for your home, vehicle

By T.J. Springer, Morning Meteorologist
People planning travel, when the winter storm moves into Siouxland, should be prepared.

They should stock a winter weather survival kit in their vehicle. The kit should include: water, snacks, a first aid kit, your prescriptions, blankets, warm clothes, basic toiletries, boots/mittens, flashlights, a battery operated radio, spare batteries, your phone/phone charger, a power pack, a battery operated clock, a tow rope/ jumper cables, and a shovel/salt/sand.

People, who plan hunker down during the approaching winter storm, need to be prepared.

Some major items that should be in you home include: water, non-perishable food, a first aid kit, your prescriptions, blankets, warm clothes, basic toiletries, a candle, matches, flashlights, a battery operated radio, spare batteries, your phone/phone charger, a power pack, a battery operated clock, and a shovel/salt.

