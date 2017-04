Hy-Vee was extra busy Friday with the possible ice storm approaching.

Shoppers were getting their needed groceries so they wouldn't have to venture out into the ice and cold.

The checkout lanes were constantly busy throughout the day and are expected to Saturday as well.

Shoppers were stuffing their carts with some basic essentials including: fruit, water, bread and eggs.

Many of the shoppers plan on not leaving their homes and plan on staying inside where it's warm and safe.