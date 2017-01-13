Approaching winter storm has local schools on alert

"Closing his school for severe winter weather in something a Sioux City high school principal takes very seriously.

Bishop Heelan principal Christian Bork says he takes all factors into consideration before making a decision that could impact the school day, and his students.

Bishop Heelan has more than 500 students, so closing the school for winter weather has to be taken seriously, and done as far in advance as is possible.

Bork says he first looks at just doing a two-hour delay. But, if the bad weather continues, they call a snow day. Bork says he pays close attention to the weather and terminology. "You'll hear things like "polar vortex" where you have 100% chance of a possible ice storm or really, really cold temperatures. A lot of times the decision to close is made the night before. We understand the more notice the better for parents as they look to make sure they can ensure the safety and care for their children," said Christian Bork, Bishop Heelan High School Principal.

The school has two snow days built into the calendar that they have not used.

