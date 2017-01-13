Hamilton Blvd at 1-29 closure - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Hamilton Blvd at 1-29 closure

Posted:
By Jenny Lenzini, Multimedia News Producer
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Hamilton Boulevard at I-29 will be closing Friday night at 8 o'clock. 

The closure will last until Monday morning weather permitting.

For drivers needing to go north on Hamilton, you will need to use the frontage road to reach Wesley Parkway before getting back on Hamilton.

For drivers needing to go south on Hamilton, you will need to use go southbound on I-29 to the Riverside Interchange on Exit 151. 

And with the pending storms, the Iowa DOT reminds drivers to drive with caution and obeying the speed limit and other signs. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.