Hamilton Blvd at 1-29 closure

Hamilton Boulevard at I-29 will be closing Friday night at 8 o'clock.

The closure will last until Monday morning weather permitting.

For drivers needing to go north on Hamilton, you will need to use the frontage road to reach Wesley Parkway before getting back on Hamilton.

For drivers needing to go south on Hamilton, you will need to use go southbound on I-29 to the Riverside Interchange on Exit 151.

And with the pending storms, the Iowa DOT reminds drivers to drive with caution and obeying the speed limit and other signs.