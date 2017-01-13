Plitzuweit leading undefeated Vermillion boys

When the University of South Dakota hired Dawn Plitzuweit as their women's basketball coach, they got a bonus. Plitzuweit's son, A.J., is a junior guard at Vermillion High School and he's led the Tanagers to a 10-0 start and a number-4 spot in South Dakota's Class A rankings.

Plitzuweit is averaging 24 points per game. As a sophomore in Kentucky last season, he averaged over 7 points per game for a team that won 19 games. Plitzuweit is not a one-man band.

Senior Cooper Williams is putting in almost 16 points per night and nine of Vermillion's ten wins have been by double digits. Being the new kid in town has been an adjustment.

"It was hard at first but it's a good community around here and everyone came out and came close to me as soon as possible so it really wasn't that bad," said Plitzuweit. "The vibes are good right now. Everyone's playing as a team so it's fun out there on the court."

"He's put a lot of time into the game of basketball and you can tell that,' said Vermillion head coach Jay Drake. "Being your typical coach's kid, he understands the game and has a high basketball I.Q."

Vermillion will play Windom Area of Minnesota, on Saturday and will visit Elk Point-Jefferson on Tuesday.