Shoppers stocking up on ice melt for approaching storm

Bomgaars on Hamilton Boulevard was busy today with people coming in to stock up on salt, and ice melt to prepare for the storm.

Store officials suggest everyone prepare for the storm, and buy what they need if they don't already have it.

"Probably for your home you would want to have a good ice scraper on hand so you could scrape the ice off the walkways, and then also at least one bag of Ice Melt so that, if it does get slick, that you can clear it off," said Bomgaars Store Manager, Joe Boyle.

Store officials say the pet friendly ice melt is also a popular buy at the store, and it can help your pets be safe with them outdoors.

