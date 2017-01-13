Kriener comes off bench to help Hawkeyes upset Purdue

The Hawkeyes took full advantage of their rematch with 17th-ranked Purdue Thursday night. After losing to the Boilermakers by 22 points two weeks ago, Iowa picked up a win in Iowa City.

It was close all night with 12 ties and 20 lead changes. Peter Jok went over the 20-point mark for the tenth time, leading the way with 29 points.

The Hawks got a big boost, with 20 points from the bench. Freshman Ryan Kriener, from Spirit Lake, hadn't played a second in the last three games, but scored six points in eight minutes.

Iowa rallied from a nine-point deficit at halftime to win, 83-78.

"Kriener, I mean, terrific post move, jumper. I mean, one of the things I love about him, he's never afraid to shoot the ball. If he's open, he shoots it," said coach Fran McCaffery. "If he's covered, he passes it. He doesn't fight the game."

"I pride myself on my shooting," said Kriener. "I think I'm a very good shooter for my size and my position. I felt comfortable because I get to go against two of the best big guys in the Big Ten with Cordell and Tyler every day."

Iowa (11-7) goes to Northwestern (14-4) on Sunday night for a 6:30 game.