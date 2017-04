Some massive trucks invading Sioux City this weekend.

The Monster Truck Nationals kicked off action at the Tyson Events Center Friday night.

Five All-American trucks competing for the gold medal in car-crunching racing including Megasaurus.

Megasaurus likes to eat cars.

If you missed the fun Friday night you can check out the Monster Trucks Saturday at the Tyson with races at 1 and 7:30 p.m.