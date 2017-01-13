Holiday weekend starts calm, ends with winter storm

Conditions are looking pretty calm to start the weekend.



We'll be having a chilly night tonight before southerly flow moves in and warms us up for Saturday.



It will be a pleasant day with partly cloudy skies and temperatures near 30 degrees.



Things go downhill by Sunday afternoon, though, as the well-advertised storm system moves in from the south.



The heaviest precipitation will fall on Monday with ice accumulations likely to cause dangerous travel conditions.



Some light snow looks to fall before the system moves east Monday night.