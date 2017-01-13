Dorothy Pecaut Center accepting Christmas trees for hiking trails through Sunday

Now for those of you who still have your Christmas tree... it's not too late to recycle.



The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center is using a wood chipper to turn those trees into wood chips for the center's 2 miles of hiking trails.



Those at the Nature Center say the ground up greenery provides a soft bed for walkers on the trail and adds a bit of pine aroma to the area.



They are accepting Christmas trees from now until this Sunday, January 15th.



They ask that you remove all ornaments, Christmas lights, and any other decorations, tags and metals.



The Nature Center is located at 4500 Sioux River Road on Highway 12.