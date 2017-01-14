City Council to fill vacant seat with Special Appointment - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

City Council to fill vacant seat with Special Appointment

Posted:
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The Sioux City city council will fill an open seat on the council with a Special Appointment on February 27. 

Council member Keith Radig formally resigned on January 3 after his election to the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors back in November. 

Now officials are accepting applications for the position through February 6.

Applicants must be at 18 years old, a resident of Sioux City and a public interview will be scheduled with the city council.

Applications can be picked up at the City Clerk's Office or Online beginning January 17 on the city's website at www.sioux-city.org. 
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.