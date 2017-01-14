Siouxlanders brace for winter storm

Siouxlanders are flooding local groceries stores to get supplies ahead of the ice storm that's expected to hit the region.

The early warning of the storm is giving people enough time to prep for what lays ahead in the next few days.

"We are out and we are getting some groceries incase we're stuck in the house all next week" said Michelle Bainbridge. "So, getting some stuff to make some soups and some comfort foods."

Saturdays clear weather gave people the perfect opportunity to get to stores ahead of time.

Grocery stores across Sioux City were packed as people rushed to make sure they have enough food to last in the coming days.

"We're doing our normal running for Saturday, and just trying to get ahead of the storm maybe that's supposedly moving in tomorrow" said Jack Noteboom.

The storm is expected to hit tomorrow afternoon and could last well into Monday.

That has people headed for essentials like bread, eggs and soups.

"We're just shopping for daily things like water and just stuff incase it storms, that we'll be ready for it" said Anna Albenesius.

The check out lines at Hy-Vee on Hamilton boulevard were busy all day.

They had employees stocking the shelves to keep up with the influx of shoppers.