Behind the scenes look at the Monster Truck Nationals

The Monster Truck Nationals have made their way to Sioux City.

The show in Sioux City was last night at the Tyson Center.

Several of the Trucks took a beating during the Friday show.

We had the chance to get a behind the scenes look at the work that goes into getting ready for a show that wows crowds.

Drivers of the trucks are on a tight deadline to get their trucks ready to go by show time.

"Just after last night, we just have a few things we have to check on the truck" said Doug Noelke, driver of the Tailgator. "Go over all the nuts and bolts. I had a few little minor issues, but nothing major. Just working on the throttle there as you saw. Trying to get that to go a little smoother so I have a little more control over this beast."

The Monster Truck Nationals final show is at 7:30 pm Saturday.