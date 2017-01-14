Behind the scenes look at the Monster Truck Nationals - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Behind the scenes look at the Monster Truck Nationals

Posted:
By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The Monster Truck Nationals have made their way to Sioux City. 

The show in Sioux City was last night at the Tyson Center. 

Several of the Trucks took a beating during the Friday show. 

We had the chance to get a behind the scenes look at the work that goes into getting ready for a show that wows crowds. 

Drivers of the trucks are on a tight deadline to get their trucks ready to go by show time. 

"Just after last night, we just have a few things we have to check on the truck" said Doug Noelke, driver of the Tailgator. "Go over all the nuts and bolts. I had a few little minor issues, but nothing major. Just working on the throttle there as you saw. Trying to get that to go a little smoother so I have a little more control over this beast." 

The Monster Truck Nationals final show is at 7:30  pm Saturday. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.