Local company preps for ice storm

With an ice storm, you want to combat it with salt, but it's a bit more complicated than just putting down some salt.

"Timing is very important when it comes to ice storms, if you put the salt down too early it will tend to wash away, so you want to wait until you stop seeing the running water on the ground, this is the time you want to apply your chemical," said Sid Mosher, Mosher Snow Removal.

Just because you see a salt truck treating a street or driveway, that does not mean it is immediately ok to walk or drive on it normally

"The little granulars need to break down by getting driven on or by getting diluted with water, so it's important to know that just because a lot has been salted recently doesn't mean it is going to be free from obstructions or ice, it does take awhile for that process to work," continued Mosher.

During severe weather, Mosher says his team is on call 24-hours a day and it just takes them about 15 minutes to load up.

They have an arsenal of equipment to fight all types of weather, including, plows, blowers, bobcats and even ATV's.

But having the best of equipment doesn't matter he says if you don't know where to position you snow piles, you have to be strategic.

Mosher adds, "So when the melt occurs it does not melt across your lot creating an ice patch, we like to pile our snow above drains so when it melts it goes directly down the drain."

If you are going to remove the snow yourself, be conscious of making piles behind cars or blocking driveways.