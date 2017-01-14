Sibley-Ocheyedan wins Le Mars Invitational

Sibley-Ocheyedan's Trent Kruger gets a pin at Saturday's Le Mars Invitational.

Eleven teams took place at the Le Mars Invitational on Saturday.

--TEAM SCORES

1. Sibley-Ocheyedan 256.0

2. West Sioux 172.0

3. Le Mars 166.0

4. Cherokee 159.0

5. Sioux City North 153.0

6. AHSTW 144.0

7. Sioux Center 109.5

8. Hinton 97.0

9. Sheldon/South O`Brien 73.0

10. South Sioux City 66.0

11. Sioux City West 49.0

--106 Results

1st Place - Adam Allard of West Sioux

2nd Place - Jose Flores of Sibley Ocheyedan

3rd Place - Mason Hill of Cherokee

--113 Results

1st Place - Dillion Lynott of West Sioux

2nd Place - Mario Martinez of Sibley Ocheyedan

3rd Place - Oscar Little of Sioux City North

--120 Results

1st Place - Jake Francksen-Small of Le Mars

2nd Place - Trey Schuck of Sibley Ocheyedan

3rd Place - Tanner Steemken of Sioux City North

--126 Results

1st Place - Matthew Simoni of Le Mars

2nd Place - Ethan Sorenson of Sioux City North

3rd Place - Collin Johnson of Cherokee

--132 Results

1st Place - Anthony Jurado of Sioux City North

2nd Place - Mitchell Paca of Sibley Ocheyedan

3rd Place - Travis Steffans of Cherokee

--138 Results

1st Place - Kory VanOort of West Sioux

2nd Place - Jordan Jensen of Le Mars

3rd Place - Dane Jurgensen of Cherokee

--145 Results

1st Place - Matt Stines of Cherokee

2nd Place - Joel Becerra of AHSTW

3rd Place - Joel McGrew of Le Mars

--152 Results

1st Place - Dylan Schuck of Sibley Ocheyedan

2nd Place - Myles Kass of Le Mars

3rd Place - Trevor Schuller of West Sioux

--160 Results

1st Place - Gabe Pauley of AHSTW

2nd Place - Garrett Sayler of Sibley Ocheyedan

3rd Place - Clement Oyadare of Sioux City North

--170 Results

1st Place - Trent Kruger of Sibley Ocheyedan

2nd Place - Tyler Zeimen of Cherokee

3rd Place - Tyson Merchant of South Sioux City

--182 Results

1st Place - Daniel Bishop of Hinton

2nd Place - Luke Jenness of Sheldon/South O`Brien

3rd Place - David Flores of Sioux City West

--195 Results

1st Place - Hunter Dejong of Sibley Ocheyedan

2nd Place - Erik Jorgensen of AHSTW

3rd Place - Caleb Kempema of Sioux Center

--220 Results

1st Place - Erick Olvera of Sibley Ocheyedan

2nd Place - Darlyn Marquez of West Sioux

3rd Place - Thomas Nelson of Sheldon/South O`Brien

--285 Results

1st Place - Matt Naig of Sibley Ocheyedan

2nd Place - Elijah Van`t Hof of Sioux Center

3rd Place - Kiefer Koster of South Sioux City

