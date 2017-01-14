Sibley-Ocheyedan wins Le Mars Invitational - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sibley-Ocheyedan wins Le Mars Invitational

Posted:
By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
Sibley-Ocheyedan's Trent Kruger gets a pin at Saturday's Le Mars Invitational.
LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) -

Eleven teams took place at the Le Mars Invitational on Saturday.

--TEAM SCORES
1. Sibley-Ocheyedan        256.0
2. West Sioux            172.0
3. Le Mars            166.0
4. Cherokee            159.0
5. Sioux City North        153.0
6. AHSTW            144.0
7. Sioux Center            109.5
8. Hinton            97.0
9. Sheldon/South O`Brien    73.0
10. South Sioux City        66.0
11. Sioux City West        49.0

--106 Results
1st Place - Adam Allard of West Sioux
2nd Place - Jose Flores of Sibley Ocheyedan
3rd Place - Mason Hill of Cherokee

--113 Results
1st Place - Dillion Lynott of West Sioux
2nd Place - Mario Martinez of Sibley Ocheyedan
3rd Place - Oscar Little of Sioux City North

--120 Results
1st Place - Jake Francksen-Small of Le Mars
2nd Place - Trey Schuck of Sibley Ocheyedan
3rd Place - Tanner Steemken of Sioux City North

--126 Results
1st Place - Matthew Simoni of Le Mars
2nd Place - Ethan Sorenson of Sioux City North
3rd Place - Collin Johnson of Cherokee

--132 Results
1st Place - Anthony Jurado of Sioux City North
2nd Place - Mitchell Paca of Sibley Ocheyedan
3rd Place - Travis Steffans of Cherokee

--138 Results
1st Place - Kory VanOort of West Sioux
2nd Place - Jordan Jensen of Le Mars
3rd Place - Dane Jurgensen of Cherokee

--145 Results
1st Place - Matt Stines of Cherokee
2nd Place - Joel Becerra of AHSTW
3rd Place - Joel McGrew of Le Mars

--152 Results
1st Place - Dylan Schuck of Sibley Ocheyedan
2nd Place - Myles Kass of Le Mars
3rd Place - Trevor Schuller of West Sioux

--160 Results
1st Place - Gabe Pauley of AHSTW
2nd Place - Garrett Sayler of Sibley Ocheyedan
3rd Place - Clement Oyadare of Sioux City North

--170 Results
1st Place - Trent Kruger of Sibley Ocheyedan
2nd Place - Tyler Zeimen of Cherokee
3rd Place - Tyson Merchant of South Sioux City

--182 Results
1st Place - Daniel Bishop of Hinton
2nd Place - Luke Jenness of Sheldon/South O`Brien
3rd Place - David Flores of Sioux City West

--195 Results
1st Place - Hunter Dejong of Sibley Ocheyedan
2nd Place - Erik Jorgensen of AHSTW
3rd Place - Caleb Kempema of Sioux Center

--220 Results
1st Place - Erick Olvera of Sibley Ocheyedan
2nd Place - Darlyn Marquez of West Sioux
3rd Place - Thomas Nelson of Sheldon/South O`Brien

--285 Results
1st Place - Matt Naig of Sibley Ocheyedan
2nd Place - Elijah Van`t Hof of Sioux Center
3rd Place - Kiefer Koster of South Sioux City
 

