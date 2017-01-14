Sibley-Ocheyedan wins Le Mars Invitational

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) -
Eleven teams took place at the Le Mars Invitational on Saturday.
--TEAM SCORES
1. Sibley-Ocheyedan 256.0
2. West Sioux 172.0
3. Le Mars 166.0
4. Cherokee 159.0
5. Sioux City North 153.0
6. AHSTW 144.0
7. Sioux Center 109.5
8. Hinton 97.0
9. Sheldon/South O`Brien 73.0
10. South Sioux City 66.0
11. Sioux City West 49.0
--106 Results
1st Place - Adam Allard of West Sioux
2nd Place - Jose Flores of Sibley Ocheyedan
3rd Place - Mason Hill of Cherokee
--113 Results
1st Place - Dillion Lynott of West Sioux
2nd Place - Mario Martinez of Sibley Ocheyedan
3rd Place - Oscar Little of Sioux City North
--120 Results
1st Place - Jake Francksen-Small of Le Mars
2nd Place - Trey Schuck of Sibley Ocheyedan
3rd Place - Tanner Steemken of Sioux City North
--126 Results
1st Place - Matthew Simoni of Le Mars
2nd Place - Ethan Sorenson of Sioux City North
3rd Place - Collin Johnson of Cherokee
--132 Results
1st Place - Anthony Jurado of Sioux City North
2nd Place - Mitchell Paca of Sibley Ocheyedan
3rd Place - Travis Steffans of Cherokee
--138 Results
1st Place - Kory VanOort of West Sioux
2nd Place - Jordan Jensen of Le Mars
3rd Place - Dane Jurgensen of Cherokee
--145 Results
1st Place - Matt Stines of Cherokee
2nd Place - Joel Becerra of AHSTW
3rd Place - Joel McGrew of Le Mars
--152 Results
1st Place - Dylan Schuck of Sibley Ocheyedan
2nd Place - Myles Kass of Le Mars
3rd Place - Trevor Schuller of West Sioux
--160 Results
1st Place - Gabe Pauley of AHSTW
2nd Place - Garrett Sayler of Sibley Ocheyedan
3rd Place - Clement Oyadare of Sioux City North
--170 Results
1st Place - Trent Kruger of Sibley Ocheyedan
2nd Place - Tyler Zeimen of Cherokee
3rd Place - Tyson Merchant of South Sioux City
--182 Results
1st Place - Daniel Bishop of Hinton
2nd Place - Luke Jenness of Sheldon/South O`Brien
3rd Place - David Flores of Sioux City West
--195 Results
1st Place - Hunter Dejong of Sibley Ocheyedan
2nd Place - Erik Jorgensen of AHSTW
3rd Place - Caleb Kempema of Sioux Center
--220 Results
1st Place - Erick Olvera of Sibley Ocheyedan
2nd Place - Darlyn Marquez of West Sioux
3rd Place - Thomas Nelson of Sheldon/South O`Brien
--285 Results
1st Place - Matt Naig of Sibley Ocheyedan
2nd Place - Elijah Van`t Hof of Sioux Center
3rd Place - Kiefer Koster of South Sioux City