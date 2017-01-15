King of the Cage returns to WinnaVegas Casino Resort

Sioux City North grad Blaze Gill won his pro debut at Saturday's King of the Cage event in Sloan, Iowa.

King of the Cage returned to the WinnaVegas Casino Resort Saturday for their live event, titled "Most Wanted."



Nine fights on the card, including a few Siouxland fighters.

One of those was Drako Rodriguez, who retained his amateur super flyweight title due to strikes.



In the pro fights, Steven Merrill made Austin Peterson tap out a minute and a half into their 135-pound bout via guillotine.

In a women's 125 pound fight,Cheri Muraski locked in an armbar, making Jamie Milanowski tap out in the second round.

An entertaining match in the light heavyweight division, as Braden Erdman defeated Alejandro Santiago via unanimous decision. It was the pro debut for both fighters.

Blaze Gill, a Sioux City North grad, made his pro debut in a 155 pound bout. Gill won just over two minutes into the second round via strikes.

Kyle Angerman won his pro debut in the main event via strikes.