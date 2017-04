The City of Wayne is preparing for the coming ice storm by warning residents to stay off the streets.

Wayne officials announced Sunday that they’ve declared a snow plow alert starting at 6 p.m. Sunday until further notice.

The alert means all vehicles should be removed from the streets and no street parking will be allowed overnight.

The latest National Weather Service estimates from Omaha have Wayne receiving about a quarter-inch of ice thanks to Winter Storm Jupiter.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the Wayne Police Department.

Story from News Channel Nebraska.