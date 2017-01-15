Bandits building team a month before season - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Bandits building team a month before season

By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
The Bandits held tryouts on Sunday. The Bandits held tryouts on Sunday.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

There's still more than a month until the indoor football season in Sioux City, but the Bandits are already getting ready for their 16th season.

The team held tryouts Sunday at the Long Lines Rec Center. Sioux City can bring 35 players to training camp next month, but the team currently has eight to 10 open spots.
    
The Bandits lost in the first round of the playoffs last year, so they're looking for guys that can help them get back on top.

"You want to show up early, and put your best foot forward, and that's basically what we're looking for," said head coach Erv Strohbeen. "Good attitude, hustle. We had a lot of veterans here today watching the tryout. So how they get along with those guys and whatnot. And just the competitive spirit. Because that's how these guys that have played for the Sioux City Bandits treat this thing."

The Bandits will play a preseason game against the Kearney Nighthawks on February 18th. The season opener February 25th.

